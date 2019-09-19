Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Hosea M.B. Church
Barbara House Johnson Obituary
Tallahassee - Barbara House Johnson, 69, of Tallahassee died on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Hosea M.B. Church where her service will be 2 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 with interment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her son, Elliott Dwayne Johnson (Lynette Kelly); daughter, Katina Marshay Johnson; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Monet Johnson; sisters, Susie Brown, Maebell Bibbins and Betty Murphy (Marvin); brothers, Arduster House, Jr. and Wallace House, Sr. (Janie) ; sister-in-law, Mini Cotton House and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the arrangements (850-627-3700).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
