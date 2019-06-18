Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Tallahassee - Barbara Jean Dixon, 56, went home to the Lord on June 15, 2019. She was an associate at Capital City Bank for 17 years. She is survived by her husband Steven Dixon, mother Doris Rudd, Daughter's Candance Sereico (Michael), Jennifer Austin (Daniel), son's Robert Large, and Benjamin Dixon (Audrey), as well as 10 grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her father Dewey Rudd.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM, at Bevis Funeral Home, the funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home, (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
