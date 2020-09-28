1/1
Barbara Jean "Bj" Grant
1966 - 2020
Barbara Jean "BJ" Grant

Tallahassee - Barbara Jean "BJ" Grant, age 54, passed away on September 21, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Quincy, Florida on March 30, 1966.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Terry Grant of Tallahassee; son, Rico Hughes of Marianna; mother, Dorothy Hughes of Tallahassee; siblings, Charlie Hughes Jr. of Quincy, Freddie Lee Hughes, Sylvester Hughes, Cynthia Hughes, Leroy Hughes, and Anette Hughes of Tallahassee; sister in-law Chaundra Hughes of Tallahassee; nieces, Tydrecka Mutch, Victoria Maxwell, Tamara Hughes, Le'Kendryha Hughes, Shanice Rains of Tallahassee, Makayla Meisenheimer of Wisconsin, Shamaya Staten; nephews, Leroy Hughes Jr., Darnell Hughes, Kendrick Hughes of Tallahassee; great-nieces, Zi'yane McNealy, Sy'Mantha McNealy, Neveah Thompson; great-nephews, Cayden Grandison, Desmon McNealy Jr., Keing Brown, Omari Fisher and many, many other family members who will miss her greatly.

The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road. The funeral service at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home with the interment immediately following at Sunnyvale Cemetery (741 S. Stewart St. Quincy, FL 32351).

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Grant family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
