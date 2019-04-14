|
|
Barbara Jean Slocum
Tallahassee - Barbara Jean (Colvin) Slocum, age 69, returned to her eternal home peacefully on April 11, 2019, surrounded by family and love.
Barbara was born in Quincy, Florida, on March 28, 1950, to "J.T." and Evelyn (Draper) Colvin. She was the oldest of eight siblings and learned to care for others at a young age. After graduating from Leon High School, she moved to Germany with her young family in support of military service. Barbara loved to soak in the warmth of the Florida sun and enjoyed spending time at the coast in Destin and Crawfordville.
Barbara is survived by Lee Rust; two sons, Nathan (Christy) Slocum of Cumming, GA, and Jeremiah (Cassandra) Slocum of Sun Prairie, WI; grandchildren Ethan, Ryan and Cameron; siblings Tom (Julie) Colvin, Irene (Will) Holley, Becky Whidden, Debbi (Phil) Parks, Nancy (Bob) Hobson and Rory (Lori) Colvin; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceeded in death by her father, beloved mother, brother John Colvin and grandson Tate Slocum.
Barbara's warmth, love and laughter filled our spirits with joy. She was gentle and patient, yet strong. She was a source of advice and comfort to her children and their wives and a champion of her grandchildren. She was sunshine embodied.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a future date. A special thank you for the loving caregivers at Seven Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center and Big Bend Hospice.
"On that day you will know that I am in My Father, and you are in Me, and I am in you." John 14:20
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019