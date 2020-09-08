Barbara "Babs" Johnson
Cairo, GA - After a long battle with cancer our sister and friend, Barbara Louise Boles "Babs" Johnson, went to be with our Lord on September 7, 2020. Babs has elected to be cremated and laid to rest by her son Eric in a private family service.
Babs was born in Thomasville to Manous "Buddy" and Louise Godwin Boles on August 18, 1953. She married Ronnie Edd Johnson of Cairo, GA on February 26, 1972, making Cairo their home. Babs retired from the State of Florida Department of Revenue after 42 years of service. Babs loved her family and friends. She loved to cook and bake and one of her greatest joys was being able to give to others.
Babs is preceded in death by her son, Eric Johnson, father, Buddy Boles, mother, Louise Boles and brother, Chip Boles. Eric passed away on July 26, 1989.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ronnie Johnson, sisters, Karen King (Buddy) of Marianna, Florida and Gina Huckeba (Terry) of Coolidge, GA. She is also survived by her niece/daughter, Lanisha "Neicy" Wetherington (Ron) of Tallahassee, FL, nephew, Rusty King of Port St Joe, FL, niece, Dana Hoff of Houston, TX, nephew, Dusty Johnson of Cairo, GA, Louise Blackston (Mike) her very special friend/sister by heart and numerous great nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers contributions in the memory of Barbara Johnson can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2619 Centennial Blvd, Unit 101, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
