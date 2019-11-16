|
Barbara Jones Everett
Tallahassee - Barbie Everett joined her husband, and best friend of 32 years, Randy (Red) Everett Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 66, after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
Barbie graduated from Leon High School in 1971 and worked as a legal secretary. In 1998 she became the Judicial Assistant to the U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Tallahassee Division of the Northern District of Florida until her retirement in 2016. She worked for three Magistrate Judges: Everett Anderson, William C. Sherrill Jr., and current Judge Charles Stampelos. She was described as "the air traffic controller who kept the wheels of justice rolling because she kept everything moving."
Barbie led a rich and full life. She was a mover and a shaker, never stopping or allowing herself to be idle. Not even the Energizer Bunny could keep up with her. Determined life wasn't going to pass her by, she made the most of every single day.
Barbie was an achiever. When she wanted to be the best at something, she was relentless and worked hard at it. For example, she longed to win an annual cooking competition in Apalachicola. When the coveted trophy escaped her on her first attempt, she returned the next year more determined than ever. Putting her sharp creativity and exceptional cooking skills to work, she achieved victory and was crowned the winner of the Bowery Station SPAM COOK-OFF. Oh yeah … she won the next year too.
Barbie loved music. She especially enjoyed following and supporting her favorite singer-songwriters of Port St Joe, Cape San Blas, Apalachicola, Indian Pass, and Tallahassee.
She enjoyed much of what life offered. Some of her favorite things were: laughing, raw oysters, fried and smoked mullet, Crystal hot sauce on a saltine cracker, Black's Island, snorkeling for scallops in St. Joe Bay, spear fishing, and bonfires on the beach.
Oh, the beach. It was bred into both Barbie and her late husband, Red. Much time was enjoyed on the sand and in the surf behind their beach house on the cape, and almost always surrounded by their large extended Forgotten Coast family. Sunshine, friends, cold beer, hamburgers, hot dogs, or fresh fried mullet was always the winning combination for a perfect day on the beach.
She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Barbie is survived by her son, Nicholas Maxwell; granddaughter and light of her life, Reagan Ella Maxwell to whom she was known as BeaBar; her sister Janet Rogers (Trigger), Mount Dora, FL; nephew Philip Braun (Linda Fowler) Lady Lake, FL, children Dain, Emma and Payton; nephew Michael (April) Braun, Leesburg, FL, their daughter, Callie; brother, Scott Jones (Andrea), Clermont, FL; and their grandchildren Torey and Talan. In addition to her husband Randy, Barbie was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Patt Jones. She also leaves many special and lifelong friends from Tallahassee, Cape San Blas, and Port St Joe.
Please drop by for a gathering of friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the home of Kenny and Erin Ayers 6040 Pickwick Road, Tallahassee, FL 32309, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Cape San Blas.
A very special thank you to Dana Leverett her nurse who was with her at the end and has become a second sister.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Fl. 32308, or FCC Florida Coastal Conservancy 260 Marina Drive, Port Saint Joe, Fl. 32456. Rocky Bevis with Bevis Funeral Home(850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019