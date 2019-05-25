Services
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
(229) 226-6331
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
Tallahassee - The celebration of the precious life of Barbara K. Suber, 72, of Tallahassee, formerly of Thomasville, Ga., will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 11 o'clock a.m. at Allen and Allen Funeral Chapel in Thomasville. Interment is in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville. Mrs. Suber joined her Heavenly Father on May 23, 2019. Born in Thomas County, Ga., she was born to the late Julius Newell "J.N." and Louise C. Knowles. After meeting her soulmate, Calvin Quincy Suber, at the young age of 6 years old, she eventually married him, spending the last 56 years together inseperable. She was known to all for her Godliness, kindness, selflessness, and integrity. Her beauty was as bright on the inside as it was on the outside. She was a well respected banker of 35 years, owner of Glenview Inn Apartments (recently selling the property after being family owned since 1953, and managed Ashton Transport (formerly Duncan Trucking, Inc.) until 2017. As much as we miss her with all of our heart, our peace is knowing that she is rejoicing with our Lord God. "Absent from the body is present with the Lord." She was a devoted and loving mother of her three children, Tonya Suber Duncan (Bruce), Lisa Suber Munroe (Ray), and Tracy Suber Holcomb (Kenny); loving grandmother to Ashley Duncan, Ashton Duncan, Laura Munroe, Logan Holcomb, and Laurelee Holcomb; loving sister of Bonnie Cox, and sister-in-law, Helen Suber Evans; loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitors may sign the online guest register at www.allenfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 25, 2019
