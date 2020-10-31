1/
Barbara McKay Sapuppo
1937 - 2020
Barbara McKay Sapuppo

Tallahassee - On October 30th, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and deeply cherished wife Barbara McKay Sapuppo, age 83, of Tallahassee, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Santo Sapuppo, children David Sapuppo, Serena Moyle (Jon), Ninamarie Sapuppo, and John Sapuppo (Allison); 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brothers Ron McKay (Esther), Jack McKay and Scott McKay and sister Beth Bryte (Butch) and numerous other relatives and friends. She will also be deeply missed by her friends and staff at Brookdale Hermitage and Bingo Buddies both in Boca Raton and Tallahassee.

Barbara was born on October 1st, 1937 in Malden, MA. She grew up in Andover, MA, but lived most of her life (over 40 years) in Boca Raton raising her four kids and numerous grandchildren. Known by her husband as "the flower of Boca Raton" her family remembers her as a feisty Irish card shark who could win at every type of card game. Called Grammie by her grandchildren, her legacy of cards, stuffed shells, and loud Irish Italian family gatherings will live on in our hearts and homes for generations to come.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of Barbara Sapuppo to the Parkinson's Outreach Association at 285 Pinewood Drive Tallahassee, FL 32303.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Hermitage for their loving care and compassion. A memorial mass will take place on Sunday, November 1st at 2:30pm at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Tallahassee, FL.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial Mass
02:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Young Fulford Funeral Home
4948 SIX OAKS DR
TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303
(850) 610-4444
