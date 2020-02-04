|
|
Barbara McQueen
Tallahassee, FL - Barbara Robinson McQueen, 78, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Quincy, Barbara was a 1963 graduate of Carter Paramore High School. A military wife, she had lived in several states before settling in Clearwater, FL for many years. She was a homemaker before working at Electro Magnetic Industries in Clearwater. Her survivors include her daughter, Wanda McQueen (Silas Jr.) Lewis; two step grandsons, Silas III and Marcus Lewis; sisters, Mary (Ronnie) Hunter and Elizabeth Baker and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020