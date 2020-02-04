Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
Barbara McQueen Obituary
Barbara McQueen

Tallahassee, FL - Barbara Robinson McQueen, 78, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Quincy, Barbara was a 1963 graduate of Carter Paramore High School. A military wife, she had lived in several states before settling in Clearwater, FL for many years. She was a homemaker before working at Electro Magnetic Industries in Clearwater. Her survivors include her daughter, Wanda McQueen (Silas Jr.) Lewis; two step grandsons, Silas III and Marcus Lewis; sisters, Mary (Ronnie) Hunter and Elizabeth Baker and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
