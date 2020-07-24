Barbara Owen Goerke
Tallahassee - Barbara Owen Goerke passed away on July 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida, at the age of 86.
She was born on February 16, 1934, in Brownstown, Indiana, to parents William Owen and Mary Anna Yancey.
Barbara will be forever remembered for her passion of giving to others, keeping her commitments, and her unwavering integrity. She was a talented cook and hostess with a quick wit and great sense of humor. In retirement, she became a dedicated volunteer at Riley Elementary and Ability 1st.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lynn McWilliams (Todd), Jill Leach (Fred), and son, Kurt Goerke (Beth); grandchildren, Andrew and Kelsey McWilliams, Fredrick, Alex, and Terence Leach (Jordan), Mitchell and Nicholas Goerke; her first great-grandchild Miles Leach; and brother, Terry Owen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family has created a memorial tribute page at www.abbeyfh.com
