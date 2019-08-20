|
Barbara Phelps Jackson
Tallahassee - Barbara Phelps Jackson, 80, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice.
She is survived by her husband of 2 years, Jimmy Beavers of Quincy. She is also survived by son, Donnie Jackson (wife Lori) of Denver, Colorado, and daughter, Serita Jackson of Tallahassee, grandchildren Morgan Jackson of Crawfordville, Chelsea Moncrief (husband Chance) and Keith Hanson of Missouri, two great-grandchildren, brother, Wilson Taylor Phelps (wife Ethel) of Greensboro, GA, and special friends Annette Kirkland and Lyn Hendrickson. All loved and adored her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Rual Jackson, her parents Wilson Thrasher Phelps and Gracie Oaks Phelps, and siblings Bell Booth, Vivian Thurmond, Willivada Starr, Milida Thumond, Evelyn Campbell, Evona Copeland, Winthrop Phelps, Luther Phelps and, Harold Theo Phelps.
Barbara retired from Budget and Purchasing at the Tallahassee Police Department after 25 years. She was a member of the Woodville First Baptist Church. She has thoroughly enjoyed her life and the many special friends she has made, including her deer hunting family. Barbara will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know her.
Services will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Woodville, FL. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Arran Cemetery in Crawfordville. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019