|
|
Barbara W. 'Bobbie' LeRoy
Rogers, AR - Barbara W. 'Bobbie' LeRoy, age 94, passed away peacefully in Rogers, Arkansas, on August 8th. She was born May 11th, 1925 in New Haven, Ct., the only child of Ethel and Robert Walldorff. Bobbie and her husband Gaynor built their careers and raised their family in Connecticut, New York State, and Pennsylvania. In 1980, they fulfilled a dream and moved to sunny Florida, where they purchased a home in Killlaern. This home would become their labor of love, as both became Master Gardeners, and gradually transformed their property into a marvelous garden landscape. Bobbie and her growing family enjoyed this wonderful home for 37 years, until she moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2017. Bobbie embraced many interests, including worldwide travel, and volunteerism. Bobbie's generous personal and financial legacy include service to Big Bend Hospice, help with various Tallahassee nursery and garden projects, and service to Killaern United Methodist Church, where she was a Steven Minister and co-founded 'Saints Alive', a ministry for seniors. Her greatest source of joy was her family. Bobbie leaves to all of us an instructive and enduring legacy of love, selfless service, courage and humor. Beneficiaries of this legacy include sons Gregory (RoseMarie) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Gary (Susan) of Pt. Huron, Michigan, and Scott, or Seattle. Additionally, she is survived by her four beloved grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by husband Gaynor, and grandson Drew. A private family celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Condolences may be sent to Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, at www.funeralmation.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019