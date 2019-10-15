Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Barry L. Stubbs Obituary
Barry L. Stubbs

Tallahassee, FL - Barry Leandra Stubbs, 66, of Tallahassee passed Saturday, October 12, 2019. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL. (850-942-1950). A Utica, NY native, Mr. Stubbs had lived in Tallahassee since 1994. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Survivors include his wife, Rosalind W. Stubbs; children: Kamami, Jai, Kyson and Kendra Stubbs; siblings: Floyd, Walter and Nadine Stubbs and Jacki (Paul) Harris; several grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
