|
|
Barry L. Stubbs
Tallahassee, FL - Barry Leandra Stubbs, 66, of Tallahassee passed Saturday, October 12, 2019. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL. (850-942-1950). A Utica, NY native, Mr. Stubbs had lived in Tallahassee since 1994. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Survivors include his wife, Rosalind W. Stubbs; children: Kamami, Jai, Kyson and Kendra Stubbs; siblings: Floyd, Walter and Nadine Stubbs and Jacki (Paul) Harris; several grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019