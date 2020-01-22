|
|
Bart L. Miller
Perry, FL - Bart Leggett Miller, 52, of Perry, FL passed on Monday, January 20, 2020. At Bart's request, there will be no formal services. Survivors include his sisters, Shirley Miller(Selvin) King, Laverne Miller, Coretha Miller (Warren) Gaymon and Consandra Miller; brothers, Jimmy D. (Linda) Miller and Steve (Jenetta) Miller; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the Miller family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020