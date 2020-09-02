Beatrice A. MockTallahassee, FL - Beatrice Andrews Mock, 91, of Havana passed on Monday, August 31, 2020. Graveside services are Sunday, 12:00 noon at Flea Town Cemetery, Climax GA. Viewing will be Saturday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). The widow of Arlister Mock, Sr., she had worked an array of jobs, including babysitting, farm labor and most important to her, being a homemaker. She loved shopping and doting on her children. Treasuring her love are her sons: Arlister (Helen) Mock, Jr., and Kenneth (Jackie) Mock; daughters: Sherry (Jack) Riggins, Patricia (Freddie) Bell, Julia Roebuck, Mary Mack and Linda (James) Bryant; sisters: Clara Parker and Rose Ann Daniels; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.