|
|
Beatrice "Bea" Bernstein Cody, 95, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on January 12, 2020 with family at her side. She was born in Beaver Falls, PA to the late Louis and Nettie Cohen Bernstein.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; son, Larry; grandson, Aaron; four sisters, Anita, Gussie, Florence and Evelyn; and brother, Milton.
Bea is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Frederick and husband, Charles; and grandchildren, Amy Saucier, Megan Hunt and husband, Norman, Brenna Sapper, and Mark Cody and wife, Karen.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1pm at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020