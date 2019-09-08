|
Becky Crawford
Franklin, North Carolina - Becky Crawford, 66, of Franklin, North Carolina (formerly of Quincy, FL) passed away unexpectedly August 30, 2019.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucy Hammer Lowe, her brothers, David and Kevin Lowe and her brother in law, John Crawford. She is survived by her husband, Tom Crawford of Franklin, NC; sister-in-law: Linda C. (Lee) Brega of Pensacola, FL; daughter, sons and daughters-in-love: Tracie Crawford of Franklin, NC; TJ Crawford of Havana, FL; Matt (Lisa) Crawford of Quincy, FL and Dave (Misty) Pritchett of Weeki Wachee, FL; her 8 grandchildren: David (Kirsten) Pritchett, Matt Crawford, Drew (Makayla) Pritchett, Anna Machado, Grace Machado, Ashley Pritchett, Jackson Machado and Collin Crawford and 4 great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Aurora, Maci and Madilynn; numerous nieces and nephews; her grand-pets as well as her many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the () or (https://www.michaeljfox.org) .
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home with visitation following. Burial will be at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at noon. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Franklin, NC at a later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019