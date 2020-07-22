1/1
Belinda Ann Sapp Crews
1950 - 2020
Belinda Ann Sapp Crews

Tallahassee - Belinda Ann Sapp Crews, age 69, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away Sunday July 19th, 2020 in Madison County, Florida. She was born in Tallahassee, Florida on October 24th, 1950, to Max Sapp and Hazel Bowers Lacy.

Belinda was a Tax Trainer for the Department of Revenue and a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Tallahassee. She enjoyed talking and meeting new people and especially loved spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed creating flower arrangements and doing things for other people. Belinda had a very giving heart and compassionate soul.

She is survived by her son; Michael Eugene Gramling (Crystal) of Monticello, Florida. Her three (3) grandchildren; Jackson McDonald, Grayson Gramling and Brooke Gramling of Monticello, Florida. Her step-son; Robert Wesley Crews of Raleigh, N. Carolina and his (2) two children. Her brothers; Joel Sapp (Beth) of Nekoosa, Wisconsin and James Sapp of Tallahassee, Florida.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday July 27th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Homes Inc., Monticello, Florida 850-997-5612.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home Monticello
485 E. Dogwood Street
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5612
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the family. Mrs. Belinda was a jewel I met her by the way of Lowe's in the garden center. She will be greatly missed.
Nikki Moye
Friend
July 23, 2020
Kelley Jenkins
July 23, 2020
Barbara Zeigler
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Belinda. She was sweet, caring, and a beautiful person with a big heart. Belinda was very helpful to me when I was planning my wedding. She made beautiful decorations and helped me get dressed for the wedding. RIP sweet lady!
Dottie March
Friend
