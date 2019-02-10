Resources
In Loving Memory Of Our

Beloved Mother & Grandmother Lucille Dennis Hawkins

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since you've left this Earthly Place,

Leaving behind a host of family and friends,

who miss you dearly in a way words alone,

are inadequate to express...

But, as you celebrate your 88th Birthday in Heaven, We Rejoice in knowing that you fought a good fight, You Finished your course,and kept the Faith,

And because of your unwavering love for God,

family and others,

You have received your crown of righteousness...

And Although our Hearts are yet hurting,

We will continue to live each day in your Honor, Knowing that the Lord Giveth,

And the Lord Taketh Away -

Blessed be the Name of the Lord.

...We'll See You at the Gate!



Lovingly Forever Yours,

Shirley, Carmalita & Lisa

(Lucille's Daughters)

& Family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
