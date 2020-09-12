1/1
Ben Birchfield
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben Birchfield

Tallahassee - Benjamin Maston Birchfield passed away on September 10, 2020. He was born December 15, 1936, in Mayo, FL. He was the son of William O. Birchfield, Sr., a pharmacist, and Mary Eva McCall Birchfield, an educator.

Ben received a B.A. in Physics from Florida State University in 1959 and enjoyed a long civil service career at the Johnsville Naval Air Station near Philadelphia, PA, specializing in unmanned aircraft and other aeronautical defense projects. Ben held strong interests both in the sciences and the humanities. He was a lifelong student, reading in military and political history, automotive and aviation history and engineering, carpentry, and computer science. He was devoted to classical music and photography. He also enjoyed art, acquiring an occasional fine print. In early years he was an enthusiast for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, boating, and camping. His retirement dream was to build a solar house in the mountains of North Carolina. Ben was agreeably social and maintained a circle of close friends over his lifetime.

In retirement Ben returned to Tallahassee where he especially enjoyed the friendship of the Helton family, including his niece Mary Anne, her husband Joe, and their children Jay and Sarah. Ben is also survived by two brothers, Hal F. B. Birchfield of Miami, FL, and James de Maris Birchfield of Lexington, KY, as well as niece Meg Birchfield of Azle, TX, and nephews Bill Birchfield of McLean, VA, and Frank Birchfield of Jacksonville, FL. He was predeceased by his brother W. O. Birchfield, Jr., of Jacksonville, FL. Service arrangements will be made at a later date. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lifesong Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved