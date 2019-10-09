|
Benita Triplett
Tallahassee - Benita Deloris Harper Triplett, 79, was called home on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Thesselonia M.B. Church in Wakulla County with burial at Walker Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn Williams, Sharon Triplett and Yolanda Triplett; sons, Kenneth Triplett, Andra Triplett and Raefel Triplett; 16 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019