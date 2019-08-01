|
|
Benjamin C. Watts
Tallahassee, FL - Benjamin Calvin "Benji" Watts, 59, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Manchester, GA, he was a master plumber and assistant store manager for Lowe's, where he had worked for the past 22 years. His love and legacy will be cherished by his soulmate and wife of 36 years, Patricia Jones Watts; brothers, Irven (Ruth) Howard, Samuel (Rita) Watts and Barry Hugh (Wanda) Watts; sisters, Olga Chavez, Alice Faye Malloy, Margaret Stadler and Elisa (Jeffrey) Davis and numerous other relatives and friends. Benji and Patricia's only child, a daughter, Demetrious Watts predeceased him on December 13, 2018.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019