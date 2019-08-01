Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin C. Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin C. Watts Obituary
Benjamin C. Watts

Tallahassee, FL - Benjamin Calvin "Benji" Watts, 59, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Manchester, GA, he was a master plumber and assistant store manager for Lowe's, where he had worked for the past 22 years. His love and legacy will be cherished by his soulmate and wife of 36 years, Patricia Jones Watts; brothers, Irven (Ruth) Howard, Samuel (Rita) Watts and Barry Hugh (Wanda) Watts; sisters, Olga Chavez, Alice Faye Malloy, Margaret Stadler and Elisa (Jeffrey) Davis and numerous other relatives and friends. Benji and Patricia's only child, a daughter, Demetrious Watts predeceased him on December 13, 2018.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now