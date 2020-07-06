Benjamin D. Grimes



Jasper - Benjamin D. Grimes, 48 of Jasper, Florida passed away Monday June 29, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Originally from Tallahassee, Florida, he lived 17 years in Orlando and worked as a Network Engineer before moving to Jasper. Ben was an incredibly smart, funny, and kind father to Stevey Panton and father figure to Kayla, Andrew, Noah, TJ and Bia. He had the biggest heart and was fur-ever finding cats in need of a home (16 at last count). He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kelli H. Grimes, father and step-mother Robert and Carolyn Grimes, sister Laurel LaPorte-Grimes and her husband Carlos Jusem and children Dakota and Ajax Jusem-LaPorte, and brother Daymond Grimes and his wife Sylvie and son Robby Grimes. He was predeceased by his mother Nancy LaPorte.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 31, 2020 at his home in Jasper.



Harry T. Reid Funeral Home in Jasper, FL. was in charge of immediate arrangements.









