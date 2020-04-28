Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Springfield Cemetery
Lloyd, FL
View Map
Benjamin Hogan Obituary
Benjamin Hogan

Tallahassee, FL - Benjamin "Ben" Hogan, 68, of Tallahassee passed at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Leon County resident, Mr. Hogan had been a general laborer. Cherishing precious memories are his wife Jeanette Joyner Hogan; son, Lonorris D. Whitaker; sister, Wilma (Ricky) Sherman; brothers, Charles (Theresa) Hansberry and Michael (Anna) Hogan; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ben's parents, Raleigh and Dannie Lee McCaskill Hogan and his brother, Dan Hogan all preceded Ben in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
