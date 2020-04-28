|
|
Benjamin Hogan
Tallahassee, FL - Benjamin "Ben" Hogan, 68, of Tallahassee passed at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Leon County resident, Mr. Hogan had been a general laborer. Cherishing precious memories are his wife Jeanette Joyner Hogan; son, Lonorris D. Whitaker; sister, Wilma (Ricky) Sherman; brothers, Charles (Theresa) Hansberry and Michael (Anna) Hogan; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ben's parents, Raleigh and Dannie Lee McCaskill Hogan and his brother, Dan Hogan all preceded Ben in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020