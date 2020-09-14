Benjamin JeffersonApalachicola, FL - Benjamin Jefferson, 74, of Apalachicola passed on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at Magnolia Center, Apalachicola. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). He was a retired custodian supervisor for Franklin County schools. Survivors include his son, Elder Charles (Elder Wendy) Barfield, Esquire and their sons, Claude and Jeffrey; and daughter-caregiver, Carol Barfield, all of Apalachicola, FL; sister, Mary (Reverend Billy) Cawthon; and a host of other family and friends.