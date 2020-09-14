1/1
Benjamin Jefferson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Jefferson

Apalachicola, FL - Benjamin Jefferson, 74, of Apalachicola passed on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at Magnolia Center, Apalachicola. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). He was a retired custodian supervisor for Franklin County schools. Survivors include his son, Elder Charles (Elder Wendy) Barfield, Esquire and their sons, Claude and Jeffrey; and daughter-caregiver, Carol Barfield, all of Apalachicola, FL; sister, Mary (Reverend Billy) Cawthon; and a host of other family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved