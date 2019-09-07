Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Miccosukee United Methodist Church
Benjamin Stinson Inman Iv


1983 - 2019
Benjamin Stinson Inman Iv Obituary
Benjamin Stinson Inman IV

Miccosukee - Benjamin Stinson Inman IV, age 36, of Miccosukee, died September 4, 2019.

He was born in Thomasville, GA, March 12, 1983, to Benjamin Stinson Inman III and Martha Clements Inman. He was a lifelong member of Miccosukee United Methodist Church, where he formerly served as Chairman of the Board. Benjamin was an outdoorsman, a skilled woodsman and hunter who was employed for over 16 years as a professional dog handler on Woodfield Springs Plantation.

He is survived by his two sons of whom he was so proud, Benjamin Levi Inman and Noah Stinson Inman; his parents; one sister, Meghan Saunders (Dan)and daughters Elizabeth, Sarah, Caroline; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and innumerable friends.

A service for Benjamin will be held at 5:00p.m. on Sunday, September 8th, at Miccosukee United Methodist Church, with interment at the Church Cemetery. A covered dish supper will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. A fund has been established in the name of Levi and Noah Inman at Capital City Bank.

Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Inman with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
