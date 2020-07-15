1/
Bennie J. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie J. Johnson

Mr. Bennie J. Johnson, 77 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Lena Johnson, Quincy, FL, one son, Michael Johnson (Margaret), Quincy, FL, one daughter, Veronica Johnson, Quincy, FL, mother, Jessie Mae Ray, Quincy, FL, 6 grands; 7 great-grands; 1 great-great-grand. Visitation will be from 5pm - 7pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 10:00am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Johnson family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved