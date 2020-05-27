|
Bernard Joseph Phillips
Tallahassee - Bernard Joseph Phillips, age 92 entered rest at his residence on May 23, 2020. He was born in Ilford, Essex United Kingdom and had lived in Tallahassee since 1993. Bernard was a retired Advertising Photographer. In retirement he pursued fine art photography and exhibited regionally. Survivors include his wife of 43 yrs. Patricia H. Phillips; three daughters Kathryn Sims of Ft. Lauderdale and son-in-law Troy Sims, Charlotte Phillips of Brooklyn, NY, Rebecca Phillips of San Francisco; two grandchildren Gabriel Sims and Leah Sims. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020