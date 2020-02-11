|
|
Bernard Keyante Golden, Jr.
Bernard Keyante Goldman, Jr. (Lil Bernard or Nard) was born on July 7, 1992, in Tallahassee, Florida to Bernard golden and Otisha Hinson-Richards. Bernard confessed Christ at a young age and was affiliated with Sweet Home Baptist Church, Hiram, Georgia. He departed this life on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Powder Springs, Georgia. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ivey Funeral Home in Quincy, the funeral service will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ.
Lil Bernard loved and lived life to the fullest.
Bernard leaves loving memories with his father, Bernard Golden (Cassandra Golden) and mother Otisha Hinson-Richards (James Richards) of Powder Springs, GA; fiancé, (Vitena Aiello) of Powder Springs, GA, brothers, Tyler Golden of Powder Springs, GA, Jeremy Golden of Orlando, FL and sisters Tynisha S. Bell of Powder Springs, GA, Miya Bryant of Powder Springs, GA, (step-sisters) Raven Jessie of East Point, GA, Miya Bryant of Powder Springs, GA, Jahna Richards of Kennesaw, GA; grandfather: Odis Hinson (Roberta Hinson) of Atlanta, GA; uncles: Otis J. Hinson (Diane Collins) of Tallahassee, FL, Ben Golden (Raquel Golden) of Havana, Florida, Odis Hinson, Jr., of Atlanta, GA; aunts: Kimberly Golden of Powder Springs, GA, Allison Golden-Herring (Nichlas Herring), Melissa G. Smith (Maurice Smith) of Tallahassee, FL, Crystal Swanson (Edward Swanson) of Atlanta, GA, and a host of great aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Bernard was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Melinda Williams and Margaret Golden; grandfather: Benjamin Golden and his aunt: Katrina Davis Hinson.
We love you Lil Bernard…
Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, 850-627-1956.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020