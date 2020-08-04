Bernice H. BlackTallahassee, FL - Bernice Hayes Black, 75, of Tallahassee passed at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID-19 observance, will be in East Grove Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A retired CNA, Mrs. Black had lived in San Diego, CA for many years before returning to Tallahassee. Survivors include her daughters: Natasha Brazier and Angie Brazier; son, Alvin Black; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Naomi, Louise and Debra (Granville) Hayes, Catherine Jolivette, Carolyn Brown and Maxine Taylor; brothers: Walter, John Lee (Mildred) and Gabriel Hayes; and numerous other relatives and friends.