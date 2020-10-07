Bernice Hawkins DavisTallahassee - Bernice Hawkins Davis, 81, transitioned this life Monday, September 28, 2020.She is survived by two sons, Victor Davis and Monte' Davis; a brother, Weldon Hawkins; a sister, Annie C. Hawkins-Bryant; five grandchildren, a great-grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn her absence.Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home.A graveside service will be 10 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Walker Cemetery, Crawfordville, FL.