Bernice Hawkins Davis
1938 - 2020
Bernice Hawkins Davis

Tallahassee - Bernice Hawkins Davis, 81, transitioned this life Monday, September 28, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Victor Davis and Monte' Davis; a brother, Weldon Hawkins; a sister, Annie C. Hawkins-Bryant; five grandchildren, a great-grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn her absence.

Viewing will be from 11 AM to 6 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be 10 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Walker Cemetery, Crawfordville, FL.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Guest Book sponsored by Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE

October 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Apryl Mercer
