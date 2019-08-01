Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel A.M.E.
Quincy, FL
Bernice Rollinson Murray Obituary
Ms. Bernice Rollinson Murray

Gretna - Ms. Bernice Rollinson Murray, 62 years of age, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Gretna, FL. She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Sherissa Cobbs, Amanda Palm-Marshall (Mikel), both of Quincy, FL, one brother, Ben Rollinson, Quincy, FL, four sisters, Geneva Edwards (K.D.), Sarah Lee, Edna Bryant (Michael), Ivy Bradwell (Larry), all of Quincy, FL, a special friend, Charles Hayes, Jr., Gretna, FL, 8 grands; 1 great-grand.

Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at New Bethel A.M.E., Quincy, FL with Sunnyvale Cemetery, of Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the MURRAY family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
