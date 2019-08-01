|
|
Ms. Bernice Rollinson Murray
Gretna - Ms. Bernice Rollinson Murray, 62 years of age, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Gretna, FL. She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Sherissa Cobbs, Amanda Palm-Marshall (Mikel), both of Quincy, FL, one brother, Ben Rollinson, Quincy, FL, four sisters, Geneva Edwards (K.D.), Sarah Lee, Edna Bryant (Michael), Ivy Bradwell (Larry), all of Quincy, FL, a special friend, Charles Hayes, Jr., Gretna, FL, 8 grands; 1 great-grand.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at New Bethel A.M.E., Quincy, FL with Sunnyvale Cemetery, of Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the MURRAY family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019