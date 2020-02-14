Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Berniece C. Hunter

Berniece C. Hunter Obituary
Berniece C. Hunter

New York, New York - Berniece C. Hunter, a native of Tallahassee, lived in New York City for many years. She was a retired insurance company supervisor and a member of Key Women in America.

Berniece passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in New York.

Survivors include her husband, Ernest A. Hunter; sister-in-law, Audrey Berniece Hunter and a host of nephews, nieces and a few special cousins, Patricia and Kathy.

Services will be Monday, February 17, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
