Berniece C. Hunter
New York, New York - Berniece C. Hunter, a native of Tallahassee, lived in New York City for many years. She was a retired insurance company supervisor and a member of Key Women in America.
Berniece passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in New York.
Survivors include her husband, Ernest A. Hunter; sister-in-law, Audrey Berniece Hunter and a host of nephews, nieces and a few special cousins, Patricia and Kathy.
Services will be Monday, February 17, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
