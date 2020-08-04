1/1
Bernish "Bubba" Ash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernish's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernish "Bubba" Ash

Tallahassee, FL - Bernish Nathaniel "Bubba" Ash, 86, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Friday at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Ash was a United States Army veteran and a retired groundskeeper supervisor at Florida A&M University. He also was an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman. Cherishing his love and memory are his loving wife, Freddie R. Ash; sons: Lavell (Gwen) Ash and Theodore (Michelle) Lane; daughters: Renee (Diaz) Farlin and Dana Ash; six grandchildren; brothers: Jesse (Yolanda) Ash and Elmer (Yvonne) Ash; and numerous other relatives and friends. Bubba's parents, Charlie Sr. and Ina Ash and his siblings: Charlie Jr., John, Tony, Bertha, Clarence and Pauline all preceded him in death.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved