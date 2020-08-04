Bernish "Bubba" AshTallahassee, FL - Bernish Nathaniel "Bubba" Ash, 86, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Friday at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Ash was a United States Army veteran and a retired groundskeeper supervisor at Florida A&M University. He also was an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman. Cherishing his love and memory are his loving wife, Freddie R. Ash; sons: Lavell (Gwen) Ash and Theodore (Michelle) Lane; daughters: Renee (Diaz) Farlin and Dana Ash; six grandchildren; brothers: Jesse (Yolanda) Ash and Elmer (Yvonne) Ash; and numerous other relatives and friends. Bubba's parents, Charlie Sr. and Ina Ash and his siblings: Charlie Jr., John, Tony, Bertha, Clarence and Pauline all preceded him in death.