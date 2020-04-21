|
|
Bert Woodrow Messer
Bert entered God's kingdom on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was 75 years old. Bert was born in Tallahassee, served in the US Marine Corps as a Tank Commander, and retired from the State of Florida. He graduated from Leon High School and Florida State University. He went through the first DEA Special Agent training school in Washington, D.C. in 1968 and later attended Luther Rice Theological Seminary.
Bert was a member of First Baptist Church. He was an Ordained Hospital Chaplain and served as such at Capital Regional Medical Center. While there, he also served on the hospital Institutional Review Board and the Patient Advisory Council, and was an honored recipient of the Hospital Corporation of American's Humanitarian Award. Continuing his service to God, Bert also served as a volunteer chaplain at Centre Pointe Health & Rehab Center as well as Consulate Health Care. For many years Bert was a coordinator/counselor with the Bill Glass Prison Ministry and Prison Fellowship. He had a strong love for the nation of Israel, visiting several times in his life, and had a passion for Judaism and its roots within his Christian Faith.
Bert is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jean; son Marc, daughter Jeana Muirhead, granddaughter Lilly Muirhead, grandson Caleb Muirhead, and his sisters, Maria Sperling and Josephine Messer (Jim Stohrer). Predeceased by his father, Woodrow Messer, mother Margaret Messer, and sister Beth Messer Maxwell. A small family gathering will be held at Tallahassee Memory Gardens at a later date. For more information please call Abbey Funeral Home, (850) 562-1518.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020