Bertha Louise Bradwell



Quincy - Bertha Louise Bradwell, 86, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church, Quincy and the Gadsden County Senior Center, Quincy. A public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary. A private service for the family will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunnyvale Cemetery.



Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Voce', Boynton Beach, FL and Lavetra Thomas, West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Rutha Mae Bradwell, Quincy, FL; brother, Jerome Bradwell, Tuscaloosa, AL; aunt, Ora Green, Quincy, FL; and grandchildren, Clyde Voce', Jr., Cory Voce', Antoine Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Jeremy Reddick, Nikitra Bradwell, and NiCarra Bradwell.









