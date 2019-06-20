Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Rollison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha P. Rollison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bertha P. Rollison Obituary
Bertha P. Rollison

Tallahassee, FL - Bertha Priscilla Rollison, 71, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Viewing-visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. A graduate of the original Lincoln High School, Ms. Rollison was a retired clerk with the Florida Dept. of Health and a Jehovah Witness. Survivors include her sister, Sandra (Marshal) McMillian; brother, Robert Rollison; cousin, Suzanne (Tony) Johnson and several other loving relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Sr. and Elizabeth Mathis Rollison and siblings, Michael, Catherine and Gloria Rollison.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now