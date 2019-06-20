|
Bertha P. Rollison
Tallahassee, FL - Bertha Priscilla Rollison, 71, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Viewing-visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. A graduate of the original Lincoln High School, Ms. Rollison was a retired clerk with the Florida Dept. of Health and a Jehovah Witness. Survivors include her sister, Sandra (Marshal) McMillian; brother, Robert Rollison; cousin, Suzanne (Tony) Johnson and several other loving relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Sr. and Elizabeth Mathis Rollison and siblings, Michael, Catherine and Gloria Rollison.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019