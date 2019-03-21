Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary M.B. Church
1006 1st Street West
Bradenton, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary M.B. Church
1006 1st Street West
Bradenton, FL
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Road 72
Sarasota, FL
Bessie M. Armstead Obituary
Bessie M. Armstead

Tallahassee - Bessie M. Armstead, a long time resident and educator of Manatee County transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.

The family will receive friends during visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at St. Mary M.B. Church, 1006 1st Street West, Bradenton, FL.

A celebration of her life will be 11 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Mary M.B. Church. Interment will be Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. 11 A.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories five siblings, Olivia M. Scott, Rachael M. Corbin, William Montgomery, Connie M. Springer and Joel Montgomery; all of Tallahassee, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Dr. William Armstead Jr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
