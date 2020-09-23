Bessie Mae Paremore HoustonTallahassee - Bessie Mae Paremore Houston, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1925 in Leon County, Tallahassee, Florida to the late Violet Payne and Sandy Paremore, Sr. On December 14, 1944, Bessie married Clarence Houston, who served in the US Army and they were blessed with three children.She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Houston; her daughter Rosa Autery; sisters Allie Mae Hill and Mildred Garland Reveire, and her brother Wylie Payne.She leaves behind to cherish her memories: Her daughter, Ida Houston Wiedel of Kansas City, MO; granddaughter, Lisa Wiedel Cameron, MD and her husband CDR Alan Cameron, CHC, USN of Miami, FL; granddaughter, Heidi Hebert and Joseph Hebert; great-granddaughters, Makayla and Mia Hebert of Kansas City, MO. Her son, Fred Houston, Sr., and wife Debbie Houston of Lake Charles, LA; grandson Fred Houston, Jr. and wife Cynthia Houston of Richmond, VA; great-granddaughter Whitney Henderson and great-great grandsons, Terrance, Terreon, Spencer and Cayden. Her granddaughter, Latrell Edwards and husband Reginald Edwards; great-grand children Rhagen and Ramon Edwards of St. Johns, FL. Her grandson, Johnathan Norwood and wife Denise Norwood; great-grand children Kaylin and Jordon Norwood of Cape Coral, FL. Her sister, Florence Smith of St. Petersburg, FL. Her goddaughter, Anita Brown of Tallahassee, FL. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces, friends and loving church members.Bessie Houston's Celebrations of Life is modified, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Family prayer service was held in remembrance of her at Muehlebach Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri. Live stream was made available for friends and family to view the service on Thursday, September 3, 2020.Viewing will be on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 from 10 AM to 1 PM at Strong and Jones Funeral Home in Tallahassee, FL. Graveside service and interment will be immediately following the viewing on Saturday, Sept. 26th at the Payne Family Cemetery in the Lake Hall Community.