|
|
Bessie Robison
Carrabelle - Bessie L. Robison, of Carrabelle, Florida passed away on September 18, 2019. She is survived by two children Dave Robison (Claire) and Jane Robison; three grandchildren, Kelly, Scott and Stephanie, and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Carrabelle United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carrabelle Food Pantry (contact church for instructions (850) 697-3672) or Big Bend Hospice.(bigbendhospice.org)
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850) 926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019