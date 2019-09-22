Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carrabelle United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Carrabelle United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Robison


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Robison Obituary
Bessie Robison

Carrabelle - Bessie L. Robison, of Carrabelle, Florida passed away on September 18, 2019. She is survived by two children Dave Robison (Claire) and Jane Robison; three grandchildren, Kelly, Scott and Stephanie, and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Carrabelle United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carrabelle Food Pantry (contact church for instructions (850) 697-3672) or Big Bend Hospice.(bigbendhospice.org)

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850) 926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.