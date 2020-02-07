|
|
Bessie Ruth Rabon
Quincy - Bessie Ruth Rabon, 86, died peacefully February 6, 2020. Born April 9, 1933, in Faceville, GA, Bessie was the ninth of ten children born to Thomas Wiggins and Darby Lavonia Smith. A resident of Florida most of her adult life, Bessie was known as a great friend and a hard worker, often telling silly jokes to all who would listen. She worked repairing radios, then at the hatchery in Quincy, FL, and later for several road construction companies in Tallahassee, before employment with the State of Florida. All the while, she and husband Frank attempted to farm and raise animals. She retired at age 69 and spent 13 years living in central Florida, enjoying Thursday Musicale, Red Hat Society and trips to casinos with family and friends. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible and fiction. She is survived by brother Glen Smith (Alice); step-daughter Janet Johnson, daughter Tammy Rabon-Noyce (Kim), and son Jeff Rabon (Anne); 8 grandchildren - Robert Rabon (Angela), Michelle Rabon, Amber Hines, Amy Hines, Nancy Johnson Tanner, Cindy Johnson Mitchell (Chuck), Debbie Johnson Hicks, Lindsey Davis Tucker (John), and Daniel Davis (Amanda); 14 great grandchildren -Abigale, Christopher, and Nevaeh Rabon, Maggie and Levi Hines, Jessica Pittman, James Pillar, Eric Westmoreland, Jacob Mitchell, Ariel Mitchell Mathis (Dylan), Hannah, Jackson and Greyson Hicks, and Lucas Davis; as well as 4 great, great grandchildren, and several generations of nieces and nephews. Bessie is preceded in death by her parents, 8 brothers and sisters (Milton, Brooks, Robert, and Curtis Smith, Thelma Emanuel, Edith Tyus, Annetta Tyus, and Innice Sizemore and their spouses), her husband Willie (Frank) Rabon, nephews Roy and Gerald Emanuel, Jim Smith and Sam Tyus; son-in-law Danny Johnson, and grandson Joey Hines.
The family will receive visitors at New Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Quincy, FL from 12:30-1:30 pm Sunday, February 9, with a service at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to SPCA, Hospice or a .
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020