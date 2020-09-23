Or Copy this URL to Share

Betsy Lurine Thomas



Quincy - Betsy Lurine Thomas, 71, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Quincy. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Carter Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy, FL.



Survivors include her daughter, Sheletha Hannah, Quincy, FL; son, Michael Cox (Bridgett), Sneads, FL; sister, Sarah Knight (Willie), Quincy, FL; brothers, Randolph Thomas, Sr., Ralph Thomas, and Anthony Thomas, Quincy FL, Curtis Thomas (Katie), Tallahassee, FL, and Elbert Thomas, Midway, FL; grandchildren, Demetrius Cox, Terrance Pittman, and Iara Pittman.









