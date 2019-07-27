|
|
Bettiemae Moon
Tallahassee - Bettiemae Moon (née Isabelle Rosamond Lymangrover) passed peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida after a brief illness at age 101. She was born on February 25, 1918, the eldest daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel Lymangrover. She married the love of her life Paul Fawley Moon on December 26, 1943 who proceeded her in death on July 4, 2009. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Wadsworth (James) of Tallahassee, and Nancy Turlak (John) of Redmond, OR; four grandchildren, Lisa Wadsworth (Tim), Karen Turlak, Arthur Turlak (Emily), and Justin Turlak (Aurora), and two great grandsons Kolby and Trace. She will be greatly missed by her extended family especially Lonna Sprenger and her children Tara and Matt and many other dear friends. Bettiemae was a member of the Tallahassee Garden Club, Magnolia Circle, and prior to retiring to Florida she was a 30-year member of the "Needle Nuts" sewing group in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 27, 2019