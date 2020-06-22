Betty Ann Ramsey
1932 - 2020
Betty Ann Ramsey

Bristol - Betty Ann Ramsey, 88, of Bristol, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.

She was born on February 7, 1932 in Telogia, FL.

Betty Ann was City of Bristol Clerk for 37 years. She was a lifelong member of Lake Mystic Baptist Church. She was the only child of Dallas Cleveland Holley and Elgie Juanita Bateman, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Carroll Ramsey and her granddaughter, Ramsey Layne Brown.

Betty Ann is survived by her four daughters, Shelia Howell and her husband Neil Howell of Bristol, Belita Scott and her husband, George Scott of New Port Richey, FL. Dallas Altizer, and her husband Dave Altizer of Tampa, FL and Teresa Hamlin and her husband, Henry Hamlin of Bristol, FL.

She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at the Lake Mystic Baptist Church, Bristol with Rev. Jerry Chumley officiating. Burial will follow at the Lake Mystic Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 24 from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the service at 11 AM.

Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Ramsey family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home Of Bristol
12008 Nw Sr 20
Bristol, FL 32321
(850) 643-3636
