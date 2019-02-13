|
Betty Brandon
Quincy - On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Betty Brandon, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Glen Brandon.
Betty Joyce Tucker Brandon was born on July 09, 1943 in Chipley, FL to Lynwood and Ada (Benton) Tucker. She graduated from Chattahoochee High School in 1961. She was of Baptist faith. For forty-seven years she was employed by the State of Florida. Betty worked at the Department of Management Services up until her retirement on February 7, 2019. She felt as though her co-workers were family and enjoyed her job. Betty had a passion for life. She was known to her friends and family as "Betty Boop". She enjoyed arranging flowers and decorating for the holidays which she did for many of her family members and friends. Betty was a bowler. She bowled in leagues at both bowling alleys in Tallahassee, Capital Lanes and Seminole Bowl. She served as the President of the Tallahassee Women's Bowling Association. Betty bowled in the FWBA and the NWBA tournaments every year and was a member of the 600 Club. She also enjoyed weekend trips with her closest friends to Biloxi where they would spend time in their favorite casinos.
Betty's survivors include her two brothers; Donald Tucker (Linda) of Americus, GA, Stanley Tucker (Debby) of Havana, FL and two sisters; Martha Tucker Mitchell (Bill) and Nettie Faye Tucker Williams (Don) of Tallahassee, Goddaughter; Amber Jackson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty was preceded in death by her son; Wallace Lynwood (Skeeter) Brandon, her parents; Lynwood and Ada Tucker, a brother; Ronald Derle Tucker, a sister; Dianne Tucker Owens.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 15tn at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy, FL 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019