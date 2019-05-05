|
|
Betty Fair Friars Greene
Tallahassee - Betty Fair Friars Greene was born 100-plus years ago, on March 24, 1919, in Miamisburg, Ohio to Maebelle Henry Fair and Clealand P. Fair. She grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, the eldest of six children in a family that strongly encouraged academics and the arts.
In her teens Betty was involved in advanced academics, journalism, music, school and community plays and musicals and was voted her high school's home-coming Queen. In her twenties she became a Powers Model, and enjoyed a busy career during a time when the John Robert Powers agency in New York dominated the modeling profession.
Betty married Bob Friars, a world traveler, photographer and Platform Lecture Artist. The young couple traveled the world, filming remote, exotic places, popular tourist destinations, historic and cultural sites. She handled research and travel arrangements, as well as modeled in the films. Betty and Bob showed their popular films in theaters across the country, and when Bob became ill, Betty took over the presentation and narration.
After Bob's death, Betty moved into Los Angeles' growing wholesale garment industry, where she presented run-way-model shows of new garment lines for up-scale department stores and boutiques in major cities. After twenty years in the industry, Betty retired and followed her dream of living in Mexico. She moved to San Miguel de Allende, a restored Colonial city, where an American Enclave had developed, dedicated to working in the arts. Betty returned to her love of music and stage productions, and picked up again her interest in journalism. She began research of her family background, and wrote the initial chapters of a novel, the story of her parents. After several active years in San Miguel, she finally succumbed to longing for family.
Betty moved to Tallahassee in 1982, where two of her sisters live, and another in South Florida. Over the ensuing twenty-three years she worked, on and off, for the Florida House of Representatives. Upon retirement, and now in her eighties, the Speaker of the House presented her a Proclamation in tribute to her long service and working to an advanced age.
Betty Green died peacefully on March 30, 2019, at the Big Bend Hospice House, as the result of injuries suffered in a fall. She will be remembered for her sharp mind and wit, and for the flair with which she lived her life. She leaves behind a lifetime of loving relationships with her surviving family: sisters Sally Fair, Tallahassee; Nan Buchanan, Tallahassee; Molly Draper, Upland, California; Jane Eckhardt, Port Charlotte, Florida. Betty was predeceased by daughter, Heidi Friars Wauthier, Havana, Florida, and brother, Robert C. Fair, Bay City, Michigan.
The family particularly thanks the staff of the VNICU at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and at Centerpoint Rehabilitation, for their care and kindness. Donations in Mrs. Greene's memory may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019