Betty Glisson Kirkland
Tallahassee - Betty Glisson Kirkland, 83, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Betty was born in Greensboro, FL on January 27, 1936 to John and Stella Glisson. She met the love of her life, William "Buddy" Kirkland, they married on June 28, 1953 and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. After moving to Tallahassee with Buddy, she began classes at Lively Vocational School, where she completed her high school credits to graduate with her class from Greensboro High School in 1954.
With her shorthand and clerical skills, Betty began working in the law offices of John A. Rudd, who later became a Circuit Court Judge. In the late 1950s, she began working for the City of Tallahassee as the Executive Assistant to Louis Cook, the City Auditor-Clerk. One of her responsibilities included taking the minutes for the City Commission Meetings. It was her proficiency in shorthand used during these meetings and her prior legal experience working with Judge Rudd that qualified her to accept a position with Leon County as an Official Court Reporter for the 2nd Judicial Circuit of Florida, serving for over 30 years. She retired in 1998 as the last shorthand court reporter for Leon County. She was highly respected by all those she worked with at the Leon County Courthouse and made many lifelong friends.
Even with all the challenges and intrigue of her work, her greatest joy was being a helpmate to Buddy and mother to her three children. After completing long days in court, Betty always managed to prepare wonderful meals for her family. Betty was a member of Morningside Baptist Church of Tallahassee and active in the Ladies II Sunday School Class. Over the past four years, her declining health did not allow her to be as active, but her church family's love and support have sustained her through some difficult days.
Betty is predeceased by her husband, Buddy Kirkland. Betty is survived by her children, Barbara Graves (Corbin); Bill Kirkland; and Bruce Kirkland (Martha), all of Tallahassee. Betty and Buddy were blessed with five grandchildren, Jillian Kirkland, Dallas, TX; Aaren Graves, Atlanta, GA; Carly Webb (Tripp), Rockport, TX; Lacey Wallheiser (Justin), Tallahassee, FL and Samuel Kirkland (Courtney), Tampa, FL. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Margie Glisson of Midway, FL along with numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is also predeceased by her sister, Doris Finuff and brother, J.M. Glisson.
Those who knew Betty recognized the beauty and grace that she possessed both inside and out. She was a loving wife and mother, caring sister, and loyal friend that will be missed deeply.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church, 1560 Pedrick Road, Tallahassee, FL, 32317. Immediately following the service, guests are asked to join the family for a visitation and luncheon in the church fellowship hall.
Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Westminster Oaks for the all the love and care provided to Betty over the last three years. Memorial donations may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL or to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Kirkland family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019