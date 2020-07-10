1/1
Betty Gregory Register
1926 - 2020
Betty Gregory Register

Tallahassee - Betty Gregory Register, 90, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home in Tallahassee after a fulfilling life. Betty was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Jason King and Eva Mae Gregory, their only child, and moved to Gadsden County shortly afterwards, living in Quincy for 87 years. She was the fifth generation of Gregorys to make their home in Gadsden County.

Betty attended Stetson University and graduated from Florida State University. She retired from the Gadsden County School system, where she used her exceptional talent as an educator to enhance the lives of many students. She was remembered and loved by so many of her students as their favorite teacher, and they would share that honor with her when seeing her out and about.

She was an active and devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, Florida for her entire life. She loved her church and served it faithfully as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, circle member and Deacon. Betty was ordained as a Ruling Elder in the PCUSA Church and served as an Elder on the Session of First Presbyterian Church of Quincy. Betty spent her life as a caregiver to family members and friends, demonstrating her love of Christ by taking care of the sick and visiting the lonely.

Betty adored her family and family gatherings. She was known for her banana pudding and corn bread at family and church meals. She was the most wonderful mother and grandmother (Nana) and always had time for her grandchildren and their friends. In the last 18 months, she found great joy and happiness in seeing her great granddaughter, Leighton, every day.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Buck Register, in 1996 and her youngest son, Gregory, in 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Register McCaskill (Rick), her son, Roger Buck Register (Kelly), her granddaughter, Millicent McCaskill Murray (Mark), her grandson, Ralph Emerson McCaskill, IV (Alexandra), and by her great granddaughters, Leighton Virginia Murray and Ivy Anne Mitchell, her great grandsons, Max Emerson McCaskill, Michael Murray, and Ryan Murray, and by many adoring nieces and nephews of the Register family.

A private graveside service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 306 N. Madison Street, Quincy, FL 32351 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Register family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
