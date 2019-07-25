Services
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 442-2388
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Zion United Methodist Church
2751 Sunset Point Road
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hatchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hatchett


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hatchett Obituary
Betty Hatchett

Tallahassee - Betty Hatchett 87, of Tallahassee, Fl. was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on July 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on January 2, 1932, in Clearwater, Florida. Betty achieved her Bachelors of Science degree in education at Florida A & M University. She was a lifetime educator in Volusia, Duval, and Leon County School systems. She profoundly impacted many of her students, and many remember her as a dedicated educator and mentor. Her passion was to empower children to become better readers and inspire them to achieve greatness in character and excellence in achieving their educational goals. Her greatest joy came in being a Wife, Mother, and Nana to her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Althea Davis, and her father John Davis. She is survived by sisters Maeola Jerrido, Johnnie Mae Johnson and brother John Davis. She is the former wife and lifetime friend of former 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Joseph W. Hatchett. She was the loving Mother of two daughters, Cheryl Clark (Edward) and Brenda Davis of Tallahassee, Florida. She especially loved her role as Nana to her eight grandchildren; Roscoe Green, Tampa, FL., Rashad Green (Meagan) Tampa, FL., Marcus Clark, Tallahassee, FL, Joel Davis, Atlanta, GA., Lauryn Davis, Tallahassee, FL., James Davis, Springfield, MA., Edward Clark III, Tallahassee, Fl. and Sharilyn Metellus (Fritz), Atlanta, GA. She was Great Nana to six great-grandchildren, Jordyn Jean, Jackson Green, Jaden Clark, Edward Clark IV, Heiress Clark, and Jade Metellus. She was excited about the future arrival of her newest great-grandchild Hampton Green. Two sister-in-laws Nevetta Ferguson and Susie Davis, an aunt Viola Green and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her extraordinary care staff for their outstanding service. Leslie (Nikki) Vaughn, Lisa Kane, Rabbanni Larbi, Michelle Trawick, Valencia Sweet, Zina Glover, Pam Stoutmire, Mary Black & staff, and the Allegro Senior Living staff. Services will be held at 2 pm. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2751 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, Florida 33759. A viewing will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 6:00pm-8: 00 pm at Smith-Young Funeral Home, 1005 Howard Street, Clearwater, Florida 33756.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now