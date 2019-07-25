|
Betty Hatchett
Tallahassee - Betty Hatchett 87, of Tallahassee, Fl. was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on July 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on January 2, 1932, in Clearwater, Florida. Betty achieved her Bachelors of Science degree in education at Florida A & M University. She was a lifetime educator in Volusia, Duval, and Leon County School systems. She profoundly impacted many of her students, and many remember her as a dedicated educator and mentor. Her passion was to empower children to become better readers and inspire them to achieve greatness in character and excellence in achieving their educational goals. Her greatest joy came in being a Wife, Mother, and Nana to her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Althea Davis, and her father John Davis. She is survived by sisters Maeola Jerrido, Johnnie Mae Johnson and brother John Davis. She is the former wife and lifetime friend of former 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Joseph W. Hatchett. She was the loving Mother of two daughters, Cheryl Clark (Edward) and Brenda Davis of Tallahassee, Florida. She especially loved her role as Nana to her eight grandchildren; Roscoe Green, Tampa, FL., Rashad Green (Meagan) Tampa, FL., Marcus Clark, Tallahassee, FL, Joel Davis, Atlanta, GA., Lauryn Davis, Tallahassee, FL., James Davis, Springfield, MA., Edward Clark III, Tallahassee, Fl. and Sharilyn Metellus (Fritz), Atlanta, GA. She was Great Nana to six great-grandchildren, Jordyn Jean, Jackson Green, Jaden Clark, Edward Clark IV, Heiress Clark, and Jade Metellus. She was excited about the future arrival of her newest great-grandchild Hampton Green. Two sister-in-laws Nevetta Ferguson and Susie Davis, an aunt Viola Green and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her extraordinary care staff for their outstanding service. Leslie (Nikki) Vaughn, Lisa Kane, Rabbanni Larbi, Michelle Trawick, Valencia Sweet, Zina Glover, Pam Stoutmire, Mary Black & staff, and the Allegro Senior Living staff. Services will be held at 2 pm. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2751 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, Florida 33759. A viewing will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 6:00pm-8: 00 pm at Smith-Young Funeral Home, 1005 Howard Street, Clearwater, Florida 33756.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019